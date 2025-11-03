Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], November 3 (ANI): The Government of Sikkim has announced the observance of "Traditional Wear Work Day" every Thursday for all government employees, including those in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and banks, on Monday.

According to the Home Department's circular, the initiative aims to foster pride in the state's unique cultural identity and promote traditional values among employees.

Hence, all officers and staff members are encouraged to wear traditional attire representing Sikkim's diverse cultural heritage every Thursday, effective immediately.

"In recognition of the rich cultural diversity and enduring traditions that define the unique identity of Sikkim, the Government of Sikkim is committed to fostering pride in our cultural heritage among all its employees and affiliated organisations. In this regard, it has been decided that all Officers and staff members of all Departments, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and Banks under the Government of Sikkim shall observe "Traditional Wear Work Day" every Thursday, with immediate effect. On this day, employees are encouraged to wear traditional attire that showcases the diverse cultural fabric of our state," said the circular.

Meanwhile, in a significant discovery for local butterfly experts, the known distribution of the Black-spot Royal (Tajuria luculentus) has been extended to Sikkim, further enriching the State's already remarkable butterfly diversity. The state has now joined Manipur and Meghalaya.

The finding was published in the March-June 2025 issue of the quarterly newsletter Bionotes, released by the Butterfly Research Centre, Bhimtal in Uttarakhand, last month.

According to the newsletter, Black-spot Royal (Tajuria luculentus) had previously been recorded only from Manipur, Meghalaya, and Nepal.

During the study, the elusive butterfly was observed on April 19 during a field survey at Noam Panang in Dzongu, North Sikkim. It was observed feeding on flowers high up in a tree, alongside around 30 to 35 other butterfly species.

"The current finding not only extends the known distribution of Tajuria luculentus to Sikkim but also confirms its presence in the State," the newsletter reported.

Sikkim-based butterfly researchers, Sonam Wangchuk Lepcha, Monish Kumar Thapa, Sonam Pintso Sherpa, and Nosang M. Limboo contributed to the study, which reports the first confirmed record of the Black-spot Royal from the state. (ANI)

