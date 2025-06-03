Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], June 3 (ANI): In response to the increasing water levels in the Singtam area, the Governor of Sikkim, Om Prakash Mathur, conducted an on-site inspection of the Indreni Bridge on Tuesday.

The visit comes amid growing concerns over the safety of local infrastructure and residents as water levels in the region continue to rise.

Governor Mathur was accompanied by officials from various concerned departments and held detailed discussions with members of the Singtam Nagar Panchayat. He also interacted with local residents to understand their concerns and assess the ground reality.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who spoke with him to take stock of the situation caused by heavy rainfall and floods in the region and assured full help and support from the Centre.

In a post on social media platform X, Chief Minister Tamang wrote, "Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I extend my heartiest gratitude for your kind concern and support regarding the landslide and flood situation in the state. Our state administration remains fully committed to managing the situation and providing all necessary assistance to those affected. Thank you once again for your kind concern, Sir."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla to take stock of the situation caused by heavy rainfall and floods in the northeastern region. PM Modi assured full help and support from the Centre.

In Sikkim, the state government has officially declared the damage caused by continuous rainfall in Mangan district since May 28 as a "disaster" under Section 22(2)(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Three army personnel died and six others went missing after a landslide triggered by heavy rain struck an Indian Army camp at Chaten in Lachen town on Sunday evening.

Incessant rainfall and a cloudburst in northern Sikkim on the night of May 30-31 triggered widespread devastation, severely damaging critical roads and bridges. The River Teesta surged by 35-40 feet, snapping regional connectivity. (ANI)

