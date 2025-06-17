Gangtok (Sikkim) [India] June 17 (ANI): Governor Om Prakash Mathur and State Health Minister GT Dhungel performed yoga at Raj Bhawan in Sikkim on Tuesday. The event was held before the global celebration of the 11th International Yoga Day, which will take place on June 21st.

Speaking to reporters, Governor Mathur highlighted the significance of Yoga Day, saying, " International Yoga Day is nearing 11 years of completion... This day is being celebrated with differently abled individuals... We are happy that in 2014, the Prime Minister called for the celebration of International Yoga Day in the United Nations General Assembly for the health of the entire world under Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam... We will see that the entire world will perform yoga on June 21st... I wish for the well-being of everyone."

Furthermore, Minister GT Dhungel emphasised the importance of inclusivity in yoga, stating, "We celebrated yoga involving differently-abled children. It was a good gesture from the government, spreading a message that we should involve everyone regardless of whether they are fit and fine or not."

A grand program is planned for June 21st, where the Chief Minister, Governor, Ministers, MLAs, and officials from various parts of the state will participate. Dhungel added, "There will be an elaborate program on June 21st where the Chief Minister and the Governor will be present along with Ministers, MLAs, children and officials from various parts of the state."

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma conducted a yoga practice session at his official residence on Tuesday ahead of the 11th International Day of Yoga on June 21. The Chief Minister urged people to make yoga an integral part of their lives and participated in the session with students and security personnel.

"Before the upcoming International Yoga Day on 21st June, yoga practice was done with students and security personnel at the Chief Minister's residence today. All the residents of the state are requested to make yoga an integral part of their lives and ensure their participation in the creation of a 'healthy, prosperous and developed Rajasthan'," a post on Sharma's X account read.

The preparations are gaining momentum across the country for the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY), scheduled for 21st June. Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam, selected as the national venue for this year's celebrations, witnessed a comprehensive field inspection and high-level review meeting by senior officials from the Ministry of Ayush and the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

As June 21 approaches, Visakhapatnam stands ready to showcase how yoga can bridge communities, enhance well-being, and reflect India's commitment to "Yoga for One Earth, One Health." (ANI)

