Gangtok, May 3 (PTI) Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur visited Nathula on Saturday and interacted with Indian Army soldiers, an official statement said.

He appreciated the dedication, courage and loyalty of the soldiers towards the nation, the Raj Bhavan statement said.

The General Officer Commanding of 17th Mountain Division, Major General M S Rathore, who was present on the occasion gave detailed information to the governor on the glorious history of Nathula, it said.

The governor then visited Baba Harbhajan Singh's temple.

He also visited Kupup, a vibrant village, and interacted with the locals.

During the interactive session, the gram panchayat representatives and the general people raised regional issues, including basic facilities and employment creation, it said.

He asked the villagers to work with the state government and the Indian Army to fulfil the resolution of 'developed Sikkim, developed India', the statement said.

During the visit, the governor also visited the Yak Golf Course, besides interacting with army personnel, the statement added.

