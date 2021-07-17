Gangtok, Jul 17 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 23,237 on Saturday as 157 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll to 321, a health bulletin said.

East Sikkim district registered the highest number of new cases at 71, followed by South Sikkim (55), West Sikkim (30), and North Sikkim (one).

The Himalayan state now has 2,256 active cases, while 20,400 people have recovered from the infection and 260 patients have migrated to other states thus far.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 88.8 per cent.

Sikkim has tested over 1.78 lakh samples to date, including 1,014 in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stands at 15.4 per cent.

