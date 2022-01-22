Gangtok, Jan 22 (PTI) Sikkim on Saturday registered 344 new COVID-19 cases, 21 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 36,765, a health department bulletin said.

Two fresh fatalities due to the disease in the last 24 hours raised the death toll to 421, it said.

East Sikkim logged 200 new coronavirus infections, followed by 69 in South Sikkim, 60 in West Sikkim and 15 in North Sikkim.

The daily positivity rate stood at 28.1 per cent, up from 26.4 per cent on Friday.

The Himalayan state now has 2,473 active cases, while 541 patients have migrated to other parts of the country and 33,330 people recuperated from the disease so far, the bulletin said.

The recovery ratio among coronavirus patients remained at 92 per cent.

Over three lakh sample tests have been conducted for COVID-19 so far, including 1,226 in the last 24 hours, it added.

