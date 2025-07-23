Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], July 23 (ANI): Sikkim witnessed a significant decline in monsoon rainfall this season, with overall precipitation dropping 29 per cent below the normal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

The data, released as of July 23, revealed worrying trends across all districts of the state during what is usually the peak of the monsoon period.

According to the IMD report, Sikkim has received 561.3 mm of rainfall from June 1 to July 23, which is 29 per cent below the normal average of 793.1 mm for the same period. This deficit is reflected across all districts of the state, raising alarm among farmers and water resource managers.

Speaking to the ANI, GN Raha, Director of IMD Gangtok, expressed concern over the rainfall deficiency, saying, "This is a crucial period for agricultural activities in Sikkim. Due to the prolonged shortage of rainfall, many paddy fields have dried up, and water sources are depleting. Even if it rains in the coming days, it will not be sufficient to meet the season's requirements."

Among the districts, Gangtok recorded the highest shortfall, receiving 691.6 mm of rainfall--35 per cent less than the normal 1056.9 mm. Pakyong reported 590.5 mm, a 22 per cent shortfall, while Mangan, despite witnessing the highest 24-hour rainfall of 21.1 mm, still fell 28 per cent short of its seasonal normal.

The other districts have shown the following deviations: • Gyalshing: 453.5 mm received vs. 814.5 mm normal (-44 per cent) • Soreng: 639.5 mm vs. 814.5 mm (-21 per cent) • Namchi: 721.8 mm vs. 783.4 mm (-8 per cent).

In the past 24 hours, Mangan received the highest rainfall at 21.1 mm, which is 46 per cent above the daily normal. The state as a whole recorded 15.8 mm, just 6 per cent above the average for the day.

The situation poses a growing challenge to the state's agricultural productivity and water availability, both for irrigation and drinking purposes. (ANI)

