Gangtok, Jun 19 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,209 on Saturday as 151 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll to 291, a health bulletin said.

West Sikkim district reported the highest number of new cases at 54, followed by 51 in South Sikkim, 41 in East Sikkim and five in North Sikkim, it said.

Sikkim now has 2,751 active cases, while 15,917 people have recovered from the disease and 250 patients have migrated to other states so far.

The Himalayan state has thus far tested over 1.5 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,461 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 82.8 per cent, while the positivity rate stands at 10.3 per cent, it added.

