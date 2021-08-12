Gangtok, Aug 12 (PTI) Sikkim reported 100 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the tally to 28,275, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.

The state also reported one more fatality, taking the death toll to 360.

Sikkim now has 2,398 active cases, while 25,239 patients have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

The state's recovery rate is 90 per cent.

A total of 278 patients have moved out to other states.

Of the new cases, East Sikkim district registered 44, followed by 34 in West Sikkim, 20 in South Sikkim and two in North Sikkim.

Altogether 892 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in the state, taking the total number of such tests to 2,15,518 so far.

