Gangtok, Mar 27 (PTI) Sikkim reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the coronavirus tally to 6,226, an official said on Saturday.

East Sikkim district registered nine new cases, while West Sikkim and South Sikkim districts reported one case each, state Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

Sikkim currently has 50 active cases, while 5,944 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 135, he said, adding that 97 patients have migrated to other states.

The state has so far tested 82,600 samples for COVID- 19, including 125 samples in the last 24 hours, he added. PTI

