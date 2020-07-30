Gangtok, Jul 30 (PTI) Sikkim on Thursday reported 14 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 610, an official said.

Of the new cases, ten were detected in East Sikkim district and four in South Sikkim, Director General-cum- Secretary, Health, Dr Pempa T Bhutia said.

There are 395 active cases in the state at present, while 214 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

One person has died of novel coronavirus so far, Bhutia said.

East Sikkim has reported 425 cases, followed by 143 in South Sikkim, 41 in West Sikkim and one in North Sikkim, the official said.

