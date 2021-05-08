Gangtok, May 8 (PTI) Sikkim on Saturday reported 200 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 9,651 an official said.

The death toll rose to 165 as five more patients succumbed to the disease, he said.

Of the new cases, 121 were registered in East Sikkim, 58 in South Sikkim, 17 in West Sikkim and 4 in North Sikkim district.

The Himalayan state now has 2,528 active cases, while 6,753 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

Altogether, 205 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states.

The state has so far conducted 99,352 sample tests, including 682 in the last 24 hours, the official added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)