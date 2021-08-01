Gangtok, Aug 1 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 26,754 on Sunday as 206 more people tested positive for the infection, while one more fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 345, a health department bulletin said.

West Sikkim registered the highest number of new cases at 100, followed by East Sikkim (65), South Sikkim (37), and North Sikkim (4).

The Himalayan state now has 3,454 active cases, while 22,686 people have recovered from the infection, and 269 patients have migrated to other states thus far.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 85.7 per cent.

Sikkim has tested over 2.02 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far, including 1,640 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said, adding that the positivity rate stands at 12.5 per cent.

