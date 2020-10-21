Gangtok, Oct 21 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,677 as 34 new cases were reported in the last 24-hours, an official said on Wednesday.

Of the 34 new COVID-19 cases, 28 were reported from East Sikkim district, West Sikkim four and South Sikkim district two, state Information Education Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

Sikkim now has 253 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,280 patients have recovered from the disease, he said, adding 81 others have migrated to other states and 63 persons have died so far.

East Sikkim district has the highest number of COVID- 19 cases at 2,704, he said.

Sikkim has so far tested 54,836, samples for COVID-19, he added.

