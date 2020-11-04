Gangtok, Nov 4 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,067 as 62 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday.

The state Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said East Sikkim district reported 39 new cases, South Sikkim (17) and West Sikkim six cases.

Also Read | Bihariganj Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Sikkim presently has 254 active cases, while 3,657 patients have recovered from the disease and 83 others have migrated to other states, Bhutia said.

The Himalayan state has so far reported 73 COVID-19 death.

Also Read | IAF Receives Second Batch of Rafale Fighter Jets, Aircraft Fly Non-Stop For Over 8 Hours to Reach India From France.

East Sikkim district has the highest number of COVID- 19 cases at 3,029.

A total of 57,243 samples have been tested in the state so far for COVID-19 of which 305 samples were tested in the last 24-hours, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)