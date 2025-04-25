Srinagar, Apr 25 (PTI) A two-minute silence was observed at the Friday gathering at the historic Jama Masjid here to mourn the recent killings of tourists in south Kashmir's Pahalgam. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who led the prayers, later described the terror attack as "beyond belief" and "totally unacceptable".

The Mirwaiz, who was allowed to offer the Friday congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid in the downtown locality of the city here after four weeks, also asked the government to allow him to visit those injured in the April 22 attack.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: NC-JCM To Submit Common Memorandum With Proposals on Fitment Factor, Minimum Wage and Employee Benefits.

"The killings have pierced our hearts. We heard that these people were first asked about their religious identities and then murdered in front of their families. This is an act beyond belief," the Mirwaiz said in his address to the congregation.

Kashmir's chief cleric and the people present in the mosque observed a two-minute silence before the prayers to express solidarity with the affected families.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Revokes All Existing Visas Issued to Pakistani Nationals, Except Long Term, Diplomatic and Official Visas With Effect From April 27 (Watch Video).

The Mirwaiz, who heads the moderate Hurriyat Conference, said the people of Jammu and Kashmir, irrespective of their religion, strongly condemn the killings.

"Who understands the pain of losing their own better than the people of Kashmir? Who can feel the pain of the loved ones of those killed more than us? The incident has made our hearts bleed," he said.

The Mirwaiz said the people of Kashmir share the grief of the affected families and stand with them.

"We pray to God to give them patience. We also pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he added.

Referring to several viral videos of locals helping tourists in the aftermath of the attack, the Mirwaiz said Kashmiris have always opened their hearts and doors for their guests.

"Our hospitality is famous the world over and once again, the Kashmiris continued their traditions. A ponywalla, Adil Hussain, sacrificed his life trying to save the lives of others. Kashmiris carried tourists on their shoulders.

"People of Jammu and Kashmir observed a complete shutdown and showed an example of solidarity and unity. They have sent a message that they oppose such cowardly acts and stand with the bereaved families," he added.

The Mirwaiz said the killings are not only condemnable but "totally unacceptable".

He appealed to the government to allow him to visit the injured to enquire about their health.

"I should be allowed to visit the hospital to enquire about the injured, talk to them and to take the sentiments of the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir to them. I should also be allowed to visit Adil Hussain's residence for offering condolences," he said.

The Mirwaiz said it was unfortunate that a section of the media was spreading hatred by giving a communal colour to the situation, resulting in "targeting of Kashmiris" in many states of the country.

"Hundreds of students and businessmen are leaving those states. We appeal to the governments in other states of India to safeguard Kashmiris," he said.

Earlier, the Mirwaiz also condemned his house arrest, saying it was "painful not only for me but for all Muslims".

"It is disappointing on the part of the government and we condemn it," he said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticised some electronic media houses, saying that they will never show that a two-minute silence was observed at the Jama Masjid to mourn the loss of lives in the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)