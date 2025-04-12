Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 12 (ANI): In the heart of the Pir Panjal mountain range, nestled in the remote village of Dara in the Thannamandi block of Rajouri district, a young girl has become a symbol of resilience and inspiration.

Afsana Kouser, daughter of Mohammad Bashir, is a deaf and dumb girl from a Below Poverty Line (BPL) family who has defied odds to pursue education and emerge as a role model in her community.

Afsana successfully completed her 8th standard at Government Middle School Dara, the last school in the Thannamandi education zone. Her dedication and determination have earned her immense respect and admiration from the people of her village, who take pride in her achievements.

Despite her eagerness to continue her education, Afsana had to quit schooling after 8th grade, as there is no high school nearby.

The closest one is in Thannamandi, approximately 8 kilometers away--a journey she cannot afford due to her family's poor financial condition. She wants to continue her studies.

Local residents and teachers alike believe Afsana's story highlights the urgent need for accessible education facilities in remote areas. Her passion for learning, despite physical and economic challenges, has touched hearts across the region.

Mohammad Bashir, the father of Afsana, stated that she is very talented and wants to pursue further studies, but she is not in a condition to go outside.

Adris Ahmed Dar, a Teacher, said, "There are many talented individuals here, but because this is a far-flung area, their talent often goes unnoticed. We had a student named Afsana Kausar, daughter of Mohammed Bashir. She was deaf and mute, yet she supported us in many ways. She completed her 8th grade two years ago. Due to challenges related to her condition, she had to discontinue her studies, as the area was 5-7 km away, making it difficult for her to attend. But she was exceptionally bright. She had the ability to understand and do everything."

Afsana's neighbour said, "This girl is mute, and so are her two brothers and other family members. Despite these challenges, it is by the grace of God--and the dedication of her father, who is a hardworking man--that she has come this far. She has studied up to class 8 with a strong mindset. Those who have taught her and supported her have done an incredible job. Look at her handwriting, her expression--she is truly inspiring. I thank your media channel, especially ANI, for supporting us. On behalf of our community, I also thank the administration, our Lieutenant Governor, and the Government of India. This is a remote area, about 6 to 8 kilometers from the mountains. I warmly welcome you all here. Please highlight the achievements of girls like her in your reports."

Shabir Ahmed, a social and political activist, said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the staff members for their dedication and service to deaf and mute children. They have done remarkable work. One of the students, Afsana Kausar, is a smart, sharp, and advanced learner. She is an inspiration to others, and I truly appreciate the efforts of the entire management for their hard work."

Mohammed Usman, a teacher at Government Middle School, said, "We have several specially-abled children in our school. A live example is Afsana Kausar, daughter of Mohammed Bashir. She lives near our school and has passed her 8th standard. Unfortunately, due to her condition, she could not continue her studies. She belongs to a remote, mountainous area, which adds to the difficulty. Still, she has shown great determination. Despite her disability, she is quick to learn and understands everything. Her journey is not only a matter of pride for us but for the entire community."

Her family expressed gratitude to the Government of India for providing them with a pucca (permanent) house under PMAY, a rural development scheme, which ensured a safe shelter for the family.

The story of Afsana Kouser is not just one of struggle but also of strength and inspiration -- a call for better infrastructure and inclusive opportunities for the differently-abled in far-flung corners of the nation. (ANI)

