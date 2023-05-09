New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday recovered the two 'silver Chatras' allegedly stolen from the Raghunath Mandir in Krishna Nagar in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area and arrested the accused, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Parsnath (56 ), a resident of West Kanti Nagar, New Delhi.

During the inquiry conducted by the police, the photographs of the suspect were developed and shown to the public for any clue, they said.

"The thief was identified. On sustained interrogation, he accepted that he had stolen two silver Chatra from the Mandir. The stolen item was recovered after details were given by the accused," officials said

More details awaited (ANI)

