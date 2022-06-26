Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 26 (ANI): Punjab Minister of Jails, Mines and Geology, Harjot Singh Bains, on Sunday said that 27 brand new and seven old SIM cards were recovered from digging during a special search operation in Patiala Jail.

An FIR has been lodged and Patiala Police has been asked to book the dealer and owner of SIM cards immediately, Bains added.

Taking to Twitter, Bains said, "During a special search operation in Patiala Jail, while digging, we have recovered 27 brand new and 7 old SIM cards covered in a plastic bottle and buried under the soil. FIR has been lodged and has asked Patiala Police to book the dealer and owner of SIM cards immediately." (ANI)

