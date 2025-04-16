On April 16, 1853, India’s railway network began its remarkable journey, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s transportation history. The first-ever passenger train chugged its way from Bori Bunder (now known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai) to Tannah (present-day Thane), sparking a revolution in India’s travel and trade. To commemorate this day, both Indian Railways and the Railway Minister have shared their reflections on the growth and evolution of the country’s iconic railway system. To mark the occasion, the Railway Minister shared a special message reflecting on the contributions of Indian Railways to the nation's progress. "From that humble beginning in 1853, Indian Railways has grown to become one of the largest and busiest rail networks in the world, facilitating economic growth and connecting diverse communities across the country," said the Railway Minister. He also highlighted the continuous efforts to modernise and expand the railway infrastructure, ensuring efficient and sustainable transport for future generations. Indian Railways Freight Movement Surpasses 1,617.3 Million Tonnes in 2024–25.

172 Years of Indian Railways: A Historic Journey From Bori Bunder to Thane

On April 16, 1853, a significant chapter in India’s transportation history began with the inaugural journey of the country’s first passenger train from Bori Bunder (present-day Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai) to Tannah (now Thane). pic.twitter.com/GPh13ugvAC — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 16, 2025

Ashwini Vaishnaw Marks Historic Milestone with Tribute to Nation’s Rail Legacy

172 वर्ष पहले भारत में रेल (Rail) की शुरुआत 16 अप्रैल 1853 को हुई। मुम्बई में वह दिन ऐतिहासिक था। उस दिन वहाँ सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषित कर दिया गया था। उस दिन दोपहर तीन बजकर पैंतीस मिनट पर 21 तोपों की सलामी के साथ बोरीबंदर से ठाणे के लिए पहली बार 14 डिब्बों की एक ट्रेन रवाना हुई थी।… pic.twitter.com/IFEJupTz3W — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) April 16, 2025

