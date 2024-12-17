Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) The Shiv Sena has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha members, asking them to remain present in the House on Tuesday, amid the bill for holding simultaneous polls listed for introduction in the Lower House of Parliament.

Sena MP Shrirang Barne, who is the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha, issued the whip saying "some very important issue/legislative business" is to be discussed and passed in the House.

The Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is an ally of the BJP.

A constitutional amendment bill for holding the Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously has been listed for introduction in the Lower House on Tuesday and could be referred to a joint committee of the two Houses.

The Lok Sabha agenda said the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, popularly being referred to as the Bill on "one nation, one election", will be introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

After its introduction, Meghwal will request Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to refer the Bill to a Joint Committee of Parliament for wider consultations.

The minister will also introduce the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to align the elections of the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry and the NCT of Delhi. The joint panel will be constituted on a pro-rata basis, based on the strength of MPs of various parties. As the largest party, the BJP will get the chairmanship of the committee, besides several members, a functionary said on Monday.

Last week, the Union Cabinet decided to hold simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies but opted to leave "as of now" how local body polls will be held.

