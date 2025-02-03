New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Renowned singer Sonu Nigam on Monday called on President Droupadi Murmu and later gave a musical performance at a theatre inside the President's estate.

The president also witnessed the performance by the acclaimed singer.

Also Read | Jaya Bachchan in Trouble: VHP Demands Samajwadi Party Leader Arrest Over 'Dead Bodies of Maha Kumbh Stampede Victims Thrown Into River' Claim.

"Popular singer and music director Shri Sonu Nigam called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Later, he performed in the newly inaugurated Open Air Theatre in the President's Estate on the occasion of Rashtrapati Bhavan Diwas," the president's office said in the post on X and shared pictures of the meeting and the performance.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Pharmacist Sexually Assaults Multiple Women, Records Videos of Sex Acts in Davangere; Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)