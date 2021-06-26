New Delhi, June 26 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday visited Government Girl Senior Secondary School (GGSSS) here at Kohat Enclave and instructed officials to start the work for building a sports complex within the school premises.

The new sports complex, which will include a swimming pool, tennis courts and badminton courts, will "prepare future sports medalists", Sisodia said.

"Sports are as important as academics for the all-round development of children. Along with providing better education to Delhi's children, the Delhi government is also committed to provide better sporting facilities for them," a statement quoting Sisodia said.

"In this direction, while developing world-class infrastructure in its schools, the Delhi government is also establishing world-class sports facilities so that children benefit from these facilities and training, earn medals and bring glory to the country," it added.

This is the fourth day that Sisodia, who is also the education minister, inspected the ongoing infrastructure development work in the government schools of Delhi.

The other schools he visited on Saturday included Government Boys Senior Secondary School Prashant Vihar, Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya Sector-8 Rohini, and GGSSS Saraswati Vihar.

"The construction of buildings for new classrooms in these schools has been going on in full swing. The work shall be completed by the end of July," said the official statement.

Schools in the national capital are shut in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

