New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, demanding a resolution to waterlogging issues at the Zakhira underpass which, he claimed, is caused by waste from railway land.

The government, in a statement, said a meeting was held last month to discuss the issue but no action has been taken by the railways despite the arrival of the monsoon.

Also Read | Haryana Man Arrested for Allegedly Offering Rs 2 Crore Reward for Nupur Sharma’s Tongue.

The meeting was held on June 20 under the chairmanship of the principal secretary of the PWD with officials of other agencies including the railways.

Railway officials were asked to increase the size of downstream pipes, remove waste from their land, de-silt culverts and pipe drains laid by the railways, as well as remove encroachment from their land, the statement said.

Also Read | Bharat Alt Fuel to Set Up Greenfield EV Manufacturing Unit in Tamil Nadu; to Invest Rs 250 Crore.

Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, wrote a letter to Vaishnaw to highlight the issue.

He urged him for immediate intervention and timely action so that waterlogging can be prevented. In the letter, Sisodia said waterlogging at the Zakhira underpass during monsoon was a serious problem.

Noting that people face a lot of inconvenience during the rainy season, he said the PWD department of the Delhi government discussed it with other stakeholders but nothing has changed.

Saying that a lot of garbage and rags are spread all around the railway land, due to which the size of the culvert has decreased from 2 sqm to 0.44 sqm, Sisodia said de-silting and cleaning is yet to start.

The PWD minister demanded prompt action from the railways to avoid any inconvenience to the people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)