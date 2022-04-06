Aurangabad, Apr 6 (PTI) A day after the murder of a builder in Maharashtra's Nanded, the local police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case, a state minister said on Wednesday.

Also Read | The #SupremeCourt on Wednesday Said the Right to Education Act is a Classic Example Where … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Kabade will head the SIT, senior Congress leader and Nanded district guardian minister Ashok Chavan said in a press conference.

Also Read | Koo Launches Voluntary Self-Verification for All Users to Drive Authenticity.

Chavan, who represents Bhokar Assembly constituency in Nanded district, said this decision to set up the SIT was taken by the police authorities.

Builder Sanjay Biyani was shot dead in Nanded on Tuesday morning by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants. The incident had occurred around 11 am when he had just stepped out of his car and was about to enter his house in Sharda Nagar area, police had said.

"The SIT will probe the Biyani murder case. I am going to meet state home minister (Dilip Walse Patil) and also see that a meeting can be arranged with the DGP (to discuss the case)," Chavan said.

"There is an attempt to create an atmosphere of fear in Nanded. Today, I held a meeting with the officials on the present situation here...Those who are financially sound are the soft targets. They can be targeted even now. Such people should come forward and hold talks with the police officials so that the latter can take action," the state PWD minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)