Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 22 (ANI): In a major development in the phone tapping case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has issued notices to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), following the questioning of former minister T Harish Rao.

The SIT has directed KTR to appear before investigators tomorrow at 11 AM. He will be questioned by the Investigating Officer of the SIT regarding allegations that intelligence officers tapped phones under the direction of the then top leadership.

"During the course of investigation, it has come to the notice of the Investigating Officer that you are acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the said case, and your personal examination is necessary for the purpose of investigation," the notice under section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) read.

"Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 160 of criminal procedure code, you are hereby directed to appear in person before the undersigned Investigating Officer on January 23, 2026, at 11:00 AM at the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, for examination in connection with the investigation," it added.

"Please note that failure to comply with this notice without lawful excuse shall entail action as per law," it said.

On January 20, Former BRS Minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao underwent nearly eight hours of questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday in connection with the alleged phone-tapping case. Heavy police deployment was made in and around the Jubilee Hills ACP office ahead of his appearance.

Before entering the office, Harish Rao told the media that the notice summoning him was politically motivated. He alleged it was issued after the BRS exposed alleged irregularities involving Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his relatives. He said the notice was served late on Monday night at his residence, while he was campaigning in Siddipet, and directed him to appear before the SIT at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

After completing the 8-hour SIT questioning, Harish Rao reiterated that the notice was baseless and politically motivated. He thanked BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao, Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council Madhusudana Chari, party leaders, and workers for their support.

He said the inquiry involved no new questions and consisted only of repeated queries. He alleged that officers frequently stepped out after receiving phone calls. During the questioning, raising doubts about external interference. He challenged the government to order an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge if it had nothing to hide, adding that the BRS was ready to submit all evidence.

Maintaining that he respects the judiciary, Harish Rao said both the High Court and Supreme Court had earlier dismissed cases against him in the phone tapping matter. He described the current probe as an attempt to revive a politically driven narrative and said the party would continue to raise public issues without fear.

The Telangana government had constituted a 10-member SIT headed by Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar nearly 21 months after the case was registered. The probe concerns allegations that phones were illegally intercepted by the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB). (ANI)

