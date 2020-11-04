Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team has submitted its report on the Bikru village encounter to the government, according to official sources on Wednesday.

The SIT constituted under the chairmanship of Sanjay R. Bhoosreddy submitted its report last week.

According to official sources, the report of investigation has about 3,500 pages. The report involves proceedings against about 80 senior and junior officers while SIT has recommended administrative reforms against 30.

SIT has prepared its investigation report on the basis of more than 100 witnesses.

SIT commenced its investigation on July 12 which was completed on October 16.

The SIT has prepared the report mainly on the basis of nine points in the investigation.

The investigation team was supposed to submit its report to the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 31 but the report was prepared on October 16 due to increasing base of witnesses.

Gangster Vikas Dubey was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter that took place last month.

Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police on July 9 from the premises of the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain after he was on the run for some days following the encounter in Kanpur, where eight policemen were killed.

The Uttar Pradesh police killed Dubey in an encounter on July 10 after he "attempted to flee" while being taken to Kanpur from Ujjain. (ANI)

