Dehradun, Jul 27 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said he was saddened by the stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar and asserted that the situation was being monitored.

Several people were feared dead and injured in the incident at the famed temple on Sunday morning.

"Very sad news has been received about a stampede on the way to Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar. SDRF, local police and other rescue teams have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations," Dhami said in a post on Facebook.

"I am constantly in touch with the local administration in this regard and the situation is being constantly monitored. I pray to Mata Rani for the safety of all the devotees," he added.

