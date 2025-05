Jammu, May 11: The situation in Jammu city remained normal on Sunday, a day after intense shelling from Pakistan heightened tensions with India. No drones, firing and shelling were reported during the intervening night of May 10-11. The situation was also normal in Poonch area after no drones, firing and shelling were reported during the night. Meanwhile, amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Amritsar District Collector has issued a red alert, urging residents to stay indoors and away from windows.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the District Collector said, "We have restored power supply for your convenience, but we are still on red alert. Sirens will sound now, indicating this red alert. Please don't move out of your house; stay indoors and away from windows. We will be informing you when we get the green signal. Please ensure compliance and please don't panic." 'Pakistan Has Violated Ceasefire Agreement': India Confirms Border Intrusion by Pakistan Shortly After Ceasefire Deal, Foreign Secretary Vikas Misri Says Indian Army Retaliating (Watch Video).

Situation Seems Normal in Rajouri

#WATCH | J&K | Situation seems normal in Rajouri. No drones, firing or shelling was reported during the night. pic.twitter.com/9p0KECciR4 — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2025

Situation Seems Normal in Akhnoor

#WATCH | J&K | Situation seems normal in Akhnoor. No drones, firing or shelling was reported during the night. pic.twitter.com/H4teBjopmE — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2025

Situation Seems Normal in Jammu City

#WATCH | J&K | Situation seems normal in Jammu city. No drones, firing or shelling was reported during the night. pic.twitter.com/Hu4JSo1dQv — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2025

Earlier, at 4:39 am, the District Collector had also advised residents to keep lights off and avoid going near windows, roads, balconies, or terraces.

India said on Saturday that Pakistan has violated the understanding reached between DGMOs of the two countries earlier in the day on stoppage of firing and military action and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions. At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today and India takes "very serious note of these violations". India-Pakistan Ceasefire Deal: Pakistani DGMO Dials His Indian Counterpart, Both Sides Agree To Halt Military Operations, Announces Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. Misri said India's Armed Forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control.

"For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations," Misri said.

"We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control," he added.

