Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that an understanding was reached between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan to halt ongoing military action. However, he said Pakistan has violated this agreement within hours. The Indian Army is currently retaliating to deal with what Misri termed a “border intrusion.” Calling the incident “extremely condemnable,” Misri held Pakistan fully responsible and urged it to act immediately to restore calm. He emphasised that Pakistan must properly understand the gravity of the situation and take prompt, appropriate action to prevent further escalation along the border. Ceasefire Violated? Explosions Rock Srinagar Hours After Pakistan’s Agreement, Says Omar Abdullah.

India Says Pakistan Violated Ceasefire Understanding

#WATCH | Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says, "An understanding was reached this evening between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan to stop the military action that was going on for the last few days. For the last few hours, this understanding is being violated by Pakistan.… pic.twitter.com/BNGnyvTnUH — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

For the last few hours, ceasefire understanding is being violated by Pakistan. The Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with this border intrusion - Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri#OperationSindooor #ceasefire #CeasefireViolation Watch statement - pic.twitter.com/bt2A4RUfWG — LatestLY (@latestly) May 10, 2025

