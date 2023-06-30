Lucknow, Jun 30 (PTI) Six Agniveer recruitment rallies of the Indian Army will be held in Uttar Pradesh from July 20 till January 16 next year, state Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said here on Friday.

Chairing a meeting with district officials, Mishra said the recruitment rallies will be held in Fatehgarh, Baraut, Lucknow, Agra, Amethi and Gorakhpur, an official statement issued here said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh School Van Fire Video: Vehicle Carrying Students Catches Fire in Indore, BSF Jawans Rescue Kids and Driver.

The first rally will be held at Fatehgarh on July 20, the statement said.

Mishra asked officials to ensure that the recruitment venues have all necessary arrangements for the candidates, such as accommodation, food, shelter, electricity, drinking water and clean toilets, the statement added.

Also Read | Tomato Price Rise: Consumers To Get Relief From Soaring Tomato Prices, Government Says Price To Get Stabilise in Next 15 Days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)