Khasiamangal (Tripura) [India], July 29 (ANI): Tripura Police on Tuesday arrested six people for allegedly raping a minor on the pretext of dropping her home in Tripura.

According to police, the incident occurred on July 21 when the victim had gone to meet her male friend in Khasiamangal area.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 1,072 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 38,636: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

"On the way back she was allegedly raped by a group of men in a car, who offered her a lift to home. Six persons including the friend have been arrested," Kiran Kumar K, Superintendent of Police, Khowai said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)