Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 8 (ANI): Six Bangladeshi immigrants were apprehended and 13 Indian nationals were rescued from September 30 to October 6, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railways informed on Saturday.

As per the RPF team, during a routine check at the Bihara Railway station on October 4, six Bangladeshi (four males and two females) nationals were detected. They couldn't produce any valid documents and upon interrogation, confessed that they have entered India illegally.

All six Bangladeshi were apprehended and brought to the RPF Badarpur Post. For further action, they were handed over to the officer-in-charge of the Government Railway Police of Badarpur.

RPF informed that 12 minors and one lady were also rescued last week during the various checks and drives conducted between September 30 to October 6, at Badarpur, Kumarghat, Dimapur, Katihar and Hasimara stations over the Northeastern Frontier Railway.

Several RPF officers have been deployed at the stations and trains for detecting illegal migrants, Rohingyas and against human trafficking, unauthorized hawking, begging, etc. They keep a close eye on children moving suspiciously, travelling alone, or without a guardian, RPF said. (ANI)

