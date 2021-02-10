Karimnagar (Telangana), Feb 10 (PTI) Six people were sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment by a court here for beating to death their business partner in 2011 over some dispute.

Principal Sessions Judge M.G.Priyadarshini, who convicted the six of murder, also imposed a fine of Rs.4,500 each.

According to the prosecution, the accused had some differences over seed business with their partner Gattu Bhikshapathi and hatched a conspiracy to kill him.

They had taken Bhikashpathi to the residence of one of them in Amudalapalli village on April 24, 2011 and offered him liquor. When he was in an inebriated state, the accused beat him mercilessly with sticks and rods, resulting in his instant death.

On a complaint by the father of the deceased, police had registered a case of murder and the trial was underway in the sessions court, which pronounced the six guilty on Wednesday, Public Prosecutor Madhamshetty Surender said.

