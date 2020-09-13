Noida (UP), Sep 13 (PTI) Six members of a gang involved in stealing vehicles across Delhi NCR for almost a decade were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Sunday, police said.

The gang's role is suspected in more than 100 vehicle thefts in the region and the Noida police had been working on this case for a month, leading to the arrest, a senior officer said.

"The police have recovered over a dozen vehicles six of which have been traced to theft cases in Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Rajesh S said.

The arrested have been identified as Manoj Nehra, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, Afzal Ahmed, a native of Meerut, and their aides Firoz, Lavpreet, Rahat and Subhash Saini, he said.

"Two more persons, who bought stolen vehicles from them, have been identified as Aadil, a native of Kashmir, and Ayub from Meerut. Searches are on to nab them," the DCP said.

Following a tip-off by officials from the local Sector 58 police station, the six accused were held near Sector 62 on Sunday morning, he said, 13 cars were recovered from them kept hidden at various places in the national capital.

"The gang members have multiple criminal cases against them. One of them has at least 15 FIRs registered against him. The gang uses bluetooth devices to take control of modern cars and changed their chasis number," the police officer said.

