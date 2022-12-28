Palghar, Dec 28 (PTI) The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police in Maharashtra have claimed to have cracked a cybercrime registered in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh with the arrest of six people, officials said on Wednesday.

Jayant Bajbale, deputy commissioner of police - zone I, said the arrested persons live under the jurisdiction of the MBVV police commissionerate and are experts in committing online frauds.

The official said a woman from Visakhapatnam had come across a person who promised to get her a job. She was asked to pay Rs 1,30,000 through a link shared with her. When she didn't get the job even after paying the money, the woman filed a complaint with the Cyber Police on October 13, 2022.

The probe team found that the cheated amount had been credited to a bank account in Virar and the mobile number linked to it belonged to a person from Navghar. Based on the leads generated by the Navghar police, they arrested six people.

The six were identified as Suman Shah, Subham Singh, Deepak Sargara, Ranveer Chouhan, Mittula Jath, and Vikas Basia.

The arrested persons told the police that they had taken the help of one Pradeep Choudhari of Rajasthan to open bank accounts with fabricated documents and paid him between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2 lakh, the police said.

The police have recovered 30 mobile phones, mobile accessories, 69 sim cards of different service providers, 56 rubber stamps, and 26 ATM cards issued by different banks, all valued at Rs 5 lakh. The police suspect the gang has cheated many more people.

