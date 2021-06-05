New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Six people were injured in a scuffle between hawkers and shopkeepers in the Dwarka area here on Friday morning, police said.

The dispute took place around 8 am in the newly shifted 'anajmandi' after shopkeepers asked hawkers outside their shops to vacate the area, they added.

Four shopkeepers and two hawkers sustained injuries in the scuffle, a senior police officer said.

"A case under relevant sections has been registered, and legal action is being taken," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

