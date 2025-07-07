Simdega, Jul 7 (PTI) Six inmates escaped from a remand home in Jharkhand's Simdega district, a police officer said on Monday.

The six juvenile were lodged in the remand home in connection with different cases including murder.

Also Read | Dating App Scam Busted in Borivali: 22 Arrested After Mumbai Police Bust Gang Duping People With Inflated Hotel Bills, Know the Modus Operandi.

Taking advantage of the darkness, the inmates used a drum to scale the boundary wall to flee on Sunday night, the officer said.

Police have launched a hunt to trace them.

Also Read | Bihar Horror: 5 of Family Burnt Alive Over Black Magic Suspicions in Purnea, 3 Accused Arrested.

The escapees included one from Latehar district, two from West Singhbhum district and three from Gumla.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ranveer Singh and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Baiju Oraon-led police team began an investigation in regard to the incident.

Superintendent of Police Md Arshi said police investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)