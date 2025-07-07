Simdega, Jul 7 (PTI) Six inmates escaped from a remand home in Jharkhand's Simdega district, a police officer said on Monday.
The six juvenile were lodged in the remand home in connection with different cases including murder.
Taking advantage of the darkness, the inmates used a drum to scale the boundary wall to flee on Sunday night, the officer said.
Police have launched a hunt to trace them.
The escapees included one from Latehar district, two from West Singhbhum district and three from Gumla.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Ranveer Singh and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Baiju Oraon-led police team began an investigation in regard to the incident.
Superintendent of Police Md Arshi said police investigation is underway.
