A fire broke out in a firecracker shop in Kallakurichi last night. (Photo/ANI)

Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 27 (ANI): Six persons have been killed in a fire at the firecracker shop in Sankarpuram town of Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu, the police said.

10 people were also injured in the fire.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the injured who are being treated in emergency wards. (ANI)

