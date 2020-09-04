Shillong, Sep 4 (PTI) The Meghalaya secretariat will remain shut for two days from Saturday after six government officers tested positive for COVID-19, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Friday.

The government has also decided to request guests intending to visit the secretariat next week to postpone their programme in view of the infections, he said.

Three government employees at the secretariat tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Another three have tested positive today, Tynsong told newsmen after a review meeting.

He said the affected officers are from finance, law and information and public relations departments. Health department officers will carry out sanitisation of the entire secretariat, including the additional secretariat here.

This apart the government Teachers Day function scheduled to be held at the Yojana Bhavan here have been shifted to the convention hall of a hotel here, the deputy chief minister said.

Meanwhile, 108 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Friday taking the coronavirus tally to 2734. A total 75 patients recovered from the contagion increasing the number of recoveries to 1468, Health Minister A L Hek said.

A 59 year-old woman died due to co-morbidity and tested positive for COVID-19 during the day increasing the toll in the state to 14, Health Minister A L Hek said.

Of the 108 new cases on Friday, 25 of them are personnel of the various armed forces 10 in West Garo Hills, eight in Ri-Bhoi district and seven in East Khasi Hills district, Hek said.

The health department has also collected swab samples from 95,457 persons to verify their COVID-19 status, he added.

Officials said over 33,300 persons have entered the state till date since unlock 1.0 began in June.

