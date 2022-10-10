Jaipur, Oct 10 (PTI) Six members of a family were killed and four others injured after a heap of sand fell on them in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Simir gram panchayat of the district.

Sapotara SHO Ramkhiladi said six members of family died and four others got injured.

He said the villagers took out everyone by removing the soil, but Ramniri Mali (40), her daughters Khushboo (5) Anju (7), Komal (8), and relatives Anita Mali (25), Kesanti Devi (42) died due to suffocation.

He said the injured have been admitted to a government hospital in Sapotra for treatment.

