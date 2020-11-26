Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in the slum-dominated Dharavi area here rose to 3,669 on Thursday with six new cases coming to light, a civic official said.

Of these, 3,336 patients have already recovered.

Also Read | Navjot Singh Sidhu Had Boiled Veggies, I Had Missi Roti with Dahi, Says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

The number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 22 from 19 the day before.

Spread over 2.5 square kilometres of area, Dharavi is considered to be the largest slum in Asia with a population of over 6.5 lakh.

Also Read | Delhi Schools Will Reopen Once COVID-19 Vaccine Is Available, Indicates Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)