Lucknow, Feb 24 (PTI) Six people working at a prominent school in the state capital have tested positive for COVID-19 and they have been quarantined, an official said on Wednesday.

Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow Dr Sanjay Bhatnagar told PTI that 120 non-teaching staff were tested for COVID-19, of which six tested positive.

"Since the school is closed, the students and teachers could not be tested," he said.

Dr Bhatnagar said on Wednesday, the rest of 330 non-teaching staffers and their family members were tested.

