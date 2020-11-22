Etah, Nov 22 (PTI) Six members of a family, including two children, were injured as the car they were travelling in hit an electrical pole and caught fire after colliding with the central verge of the road, police said on Sunday.

Kotwali police station SHO Ashok Kumar Singh said the accident took place at around 3.30 am on Sunday when the family was going to Kasganj from their home at Kayamganj in Farrukhabad district to attend a family event.

The SHO said as the vehicle caught fire after the accident, its doors were locked with its occupant getting trapped inside it.

They could be extricated out of the car by passersby after the accident and were rushed to a Hospital in Etha.

As they had also suffered burn injuries, they were referred later to a hospital in Agra, the SHO said.

The victims were identified as Drgesh, Vipin, Karan and Ranjit, besides two children Harshu and Pooja.

The SHO added it is being investigated if the vehicle caught fire due to a short circuit or the explosion of its gas cylinder.

