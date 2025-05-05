New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) In a concerning revelation about security in the capital's Metro network, the Delhi Police recovered 16 bullets, 31 cartridges and 14 live cartridges across various stations in the city over two years and three months during their vigilance operations, an RTI response has revealed.

Furthermore, the Delhi Police's Metro Unit has also recovered six pistols, including five country-made ones, during its security checks across the city's Metro network during the period, it revealed.

According to the data revealed by the RTI, till March 15 this year, the Metro unit of the Delhi Police had seized seven cartridges during its operations. The police also recovered one country-made pistol, it mentioned.

In 2024, the police seized 12 bullets, eight cartridges and four live cartridges. It also recovered four pistols, including three country-made ones, during the year, the RTI revealed.

While the recovery of pistols marked an uptick from the year 2023 to 2024, it showed a downward trend in the recovery of ammunition.

The recovery of pistols marked an increase in 2024 from the previous year when one country-made pistol was seized by the police in 2023.

The recovery showed a downward trend in the recovery of ammunition with 30 ammunition including four bullets, 23 cartridges and three live cartridges being recovered in 2023, the RTI revealed.

A senior police official said this is the result of heightened security measures taken by the police across all the stations in the national capital to avert any untoward incident from happening in one of the busiest public transport in the country.

"We have heightened security and are making sure that no criminal activity takes place in the Delhi Metro. We want to ensure the security of all the commuters and provide them a safe environment," he said.

