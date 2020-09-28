Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 28 (ANI): A total of six underprivileged children suffering from tuberculosis were adopted at a programme organised by Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences here on Monday under the "Nikshay poshan Yojana" of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Khushi Singh, Sneha Singh, Zobya Siddiqui, Palak Vishwakarma, Sakshi Mourya and Mohammad Sabir were among the children who were adopted by Amita Agarwal HOD, Department of immunology, Dr. Aruna Parashar Retd. Professor, Medical Genetics, Dr Afzal Azim, Professor, Critical Care medicine, Dr Bhavna Chauhan Arya, wife of Dr. Amitabh Arya, Additional Professor, Nuclear medicine, Dr Richa Mishra, Additional Professor, Department of Microbiology and Sanjay Jain, Office Superintendent, Director office respectively.

According to an official release, the financial incentive for Rs 500 per month is given to each notified tuberculosis patient for duration for which the patient is on anti-TB treatment.

"This scheme is registered under direct benefit transfer. The initiative of adoptions was taken by Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel with the objective of taking care of their nutrition as well as supervise their treatment," the release stated.

The Union Health Ministry had launched the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme for nutritional support to tuberculosis patients under Nikshay Poshan Yojana (NPY) in January last year.

The program was jointly organised by SGPGI, KGMU and the Uttar Pradesh state task force. (ANI)

