Chandigarh, Mar 16 (PTI) The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Sunday announced to take out a march to the Punjab Assembly on March 26, days after the police thwarted its attempt to go to Chandigarh for a week-long 'dharna'.

A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting held here in which several Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders, including Darshan Pal, Jangveer Singh Chauhan and Binder Singh Golewala, were present.

Sharing details of the meeting, the SKM leaders said the farmers will gather at Sector-34 ground in Chandigarh on March 26 and they will move towards the Punjab Assembly from there.

The Punjab government will present the state budget for 2025-26 in the Assembly on March 26. The budget session has been convened from March 21 till 28.

Earlier on March 5, the Punjab Police had thwarted the farmers' attempt to go to Chandigarh on the SKM's call for a week-long 'dharna'. Many farmer leaders had been detained during the protest in support of various demands, including purchase of six crops at minimum support price by the state government.

The SKM leaders on Sunday lashed out at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for allegedly misleading people.

They slammed the AAP leaders, accusing them of spreading "false propaganda" that farmers' demands were related to the Centre only.

They asked Mann and his ministers to prove how their demands are not related to the Punjab government.

The leaders of SKM, a conglomerate of more than 30 farmer bodies, had dared the chief minister to hold a debate over the farmers' issues.

The SKM, which had led the 2020 agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws, is demanding implementation of the state's agricultural policy, purchase of six crops at MSP by the state government, a legal framework for debt relief after coordinating with the Centre, ownership rights of land tillers and payment of sugarcane arrears.

It is also pressing for stopping "forcible" acquisition of land for Bharatmala projects besides jobs, compensation to kin of the farmers who lost their lives during the farmers' stir in 2020-21, revoking policy of installing prepaid electricity meters, resolving issue of stray animals and curbing black marketing of fertilizers and spurious seeds.

