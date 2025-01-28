New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Monday welcomed the countrywide response by farmers to a call of taking out tractor, vehicle or motorcycle parades on the 76th Republic Day.

In a statement issued here, the SKM said that barring a few state, rallies were taken out by constituent organisations of the SKM along with trade unions under the Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions (JPCTUs) and IFTU and others in all states.

"Impressive tractor and vehicle rallies were taken out in Tamil Nadu in fifteen districts, while in Punjab across all districts tractor parades were organised and black flags prominently displayed on the tractors to express anger at the betrayal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the promises made to farmers," the SKM said.

They said rallies were also organised in other states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Assam. In Gujarat's Sabarkantha and Aravalli districts, vehicle rallies were taken out.

"The Republic Day tractor parade by SKM has become a yearly affair that commemorates the first such parade which was taken out on 26th January 2021 in the thick of the historic Kisan Andolan to repeal the three black farm laws," they said.

"Four years later, the NDA3 government with PM Modi at the helm is attempting once again to bring back the rejected pro-corporate laws through the backdoor. This year's rally specifically voiced the farmers' demand that state assemblies should pass resolutions rejecting the NPFAM (National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing (NPFAM)," the statement said.

"The SKM wholeheartedly welcomes the massive, peaceful and disciplined rally by farmers and workers," it said.

