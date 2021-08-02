Chennai, Aug 2 (PTI) After registering an upward trend in fresh infections over the last few days, Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded a marginal dip with 1,957 people testing positive, pushing thecaseload to 25,63,544, the health department said. Since July 29, the state has been witnessing a slight increase in dailyinfections.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu added 1,990 new COVID-19 cases to itsinfection count.

The death toll mounted to 34,130 with 28 people have succumbing to the virus. Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 2,068 people getting cured in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,09,029, leaving 20,385 active infections.

Chennai added 189 new infections, Coimbatore 219,Chengalpet 127, Erode 168 and Thanjavur 123.

A total of 1,45,321 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing thecumulative number of specimens examined to 3,77,50,115 till date, a department bulletin said.

As many as 30 districts reported new cases in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 26 districts.

Seven of the deceased were without comorbidity or pre-existing illness.

Five individuals, who returned from various destinations including France,Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, were among those who tested positive in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.PTI VIJ

