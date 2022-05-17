Jaipur, May 17 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan received some respite from sweltering heat on Tuesday as the mercury came down by one to three degrees, the meteorological department said.

Sri Ganganagar was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 45.1 degrees Celsius, it said.

Dholpur recorded a high of 44.7 degrees Celsius, Churu 44 degrees Celsius, Pilani 43.9 degrees Celsius, Sawai Madhopur 43.5 degrees Celsius, Alwar 43.3 degrees Celsius, Kota 42.8 degrees Celsius and Jaisalmer 42.6 degrees Celsius.

Alwar, Bikaner and Bundi recorded a maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius.

At other places, the maximum temperature was recorded in the range of 42 degrees Celsius to 38.6 degrees Celsius.

Monday night temperature was recorded in the range of 30.9 degrees Celsius to 24.9 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state, a MeT department spokesperson said.

The weather department has forecast heatwave conditions in Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Barmer districts during the next 24 hours.

